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FEM / WEF | Vous ne posséderez rien, vos vêtements seront sales, et vous serez heureux
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31 views • January 23, 2022
« 70% des émissions de CO2 générées par un T-shirt en coton proviennent de son lavage et de son séchage, nous expliquait le 29 septembre 2021 le Forum Économique Mondial, voici comment changer nos habitudes pourrait aider la planète »
Source vidéo :
https://www.weforum.org/videos/23880-scientists-are-urging-us-to-wash-our-clothes-less-to-help-the-planet
Schwab enfonce le clou : en sus de ne plus rien posséder, il va falloir que nous prenions garde à ne plus être trop regardant côté hygiène.
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Source vidéo :
https://www.weforum.org/videos/23880-scientists-are-urging-us-to-wash-our-clothes-less-to-help-the-planet
Schwab enfonce le clou : en sus de ne plus rien posséder, il va falloir que nous prenions garde à ne plus être trop regardant côté hygiène.
=========================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
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