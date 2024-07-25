Dr Hughes substack paper addendum

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rumble.com/v4m22gc-sky-ice-series-episode-02.html
.
https://networksimulationtools.com/wireless-body-area-networks-thesis/
.
https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html
.
https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire
.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x/figures/1
.
https://x.com/connerben/status/1803405483929182328?t=N4nLeBbNXYhwQc8kEKmCXQ&s=19
.
https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance
802.15 working group
.
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Analysis-of-the-IEEE-802.15.4a-ultra-wideband-layer-Alberts/70a347d93960f103cbd59c9646a8c3f5b20865c6
.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3689572/
https://wyss.harvard.edu/team/associate-faculty/michael-levin-ph-d/
regenerative medicine
precision ai healthcare
biocyber interface
https://ioe.eng.cam.ac.uk/Research/Research-Areas
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Systematic-Review-of-Bio-Cyber-Interface-Technologies-and-Security-Issues-in_fig2_353037619
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-general-architecture-of-Wireless-Body-Area-Networks-WBANs-based-mHealth-system_fig5_272079845
human activity recognition radar
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Experimental-Workflow-for-HAR-Task_fig3_362766871
.
https://ieee-dataport.org/documents/diat-%CE%BCradhar-radar-micro-doppler-signature-dataset-human-suspicious-activity-recognition
.