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11/17/2020 -- West Coast USA California seismic unrest and NEW FIRES - East coast USA EQ watch
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21 views • November 18, 2020
The giant oval caldera between Lake Tahoe, and Pyramid Lake NV has new Hot spots, and large fires detected. Hot spots and earthquakes have again spread across the craton edge. The West coast slow slip of the plate carries on with hundreds more tremors.
Things are building into possibly very significant activity to strike the West Coast, Midwest AND EAST COAST of the USA this coming week.
Tremors here: https://pnsn.org/tremor/
Hot spots here: Midwest - https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
West coast Hot spots - https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
Things are building into possibly very significant activity to strike the West Coast, Midwest AND EAST COAST of the USA this coming week.
Tremors here: https://pnsn.org/tremor/
Hot spots here: Midwest - https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
West coast Hot spots - https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
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