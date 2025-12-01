© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Broncos vs Commanders SNF Betting Preview | Week 13 NFL Odds & Picks
Description
Denver Broncos favored by 3.5 points over Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Bo Nix to exceed 235.5 passing yards? Courtland Sutton anytime TD (+150)? Full Week 13 betting breakdown with spreads, totals, and player props for this playoff implications game.
Hashtags
