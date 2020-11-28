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WAKE UP AMERICA & TAKE YOUR COUNTRY BACK
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456 views • November 28, 2020
Peace of mind is all I need. Don't fall asleep to dream. I'm awake now.
Wake up America, and take your country back. Do you want these bloodthirsty leftist psychos running your country into the ground? Neither do I. Let's actually do something about these fuckers in 2021, shall we? Get some.
Anti progressive channels worth supporting. I may add more as I remember them:
Darran Kern: https://www.youtube.com/user/darrankern22
Don The Pleb: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnbIRiFY3JKIl8v14naJ5Iw
Red Elephants: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bWargwAUQYXi/
Styxhexenhammer666: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Styxhexenham/
Chad Of The Chaz: https://www.youtube.com/c/ChadoftheCHAZ/videos
Laughing At Liberals: https://www.youtube.com/user/LaughingAtLiberals
TEES: https://www.redbubble.com/people/duerst/shop
Donate on Streamlabs: https://www.streamlabs.com/DuerstStreams
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
FOLLOW//
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DuerstTheWuerst
Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
LBRY: https://api.lbry.com/user/refer?r=9VLWfHpyeEXrDCQjw185W7FxjH1eUmYv
Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst/
Wake up America, and take your country back. Do you want these bloodthirsty leftist psychos running your country into the ground? Neither do I. Let's actually do something about these fuckers in 2021, shall we? Get some.
Anti progressive channels worth supporting. I may add more as I remember them:
Darran Kern: https://www.youtube.com/user/darrankern22
Don The Pleb: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnbIRiFY3JKIl8v14naJ5Iw
Red Elephants: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bWargwAUQYXi/
Styxhexenhammer666: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Styxhexenham/
Chad Of The Chaz: https://www.youtube.com/c/ChadoftheCHAZ/videos
Laughing At Liberals: https://www.youtube.com/user/LaughingAtLiberals
TEES: https://www.redbubble.com/people/duerst/shop
Donate on Streamlabs: https://www.streamlabs.com/DuerstStreams
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
FOLLOW//
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DuerstTheWuerst
Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
LBRY: https://api.lbry.com/user/refer?r=9VLWfHpyeEXrDCQjw185W7FxjH1eUmYv
Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst/
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