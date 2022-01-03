© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID Vaccine Genocide: Massive Spike in Deaths Could Sink Life Insurance Carriers
Follow
0
Share
Report
157 views • January 03, 2022
On this edition of TruNews, something very morbid is happening in the USA. Deaths among 18- to 64-year-old people are up dramatically. There is no explanation for the dramatic spike in deaths.
The rise in mortalities is evident in reports showing that the death rate in America is the highest since the 1790s and that the lifespan of the average American has dropped almost by 2 years. Now the life insurance industry is warning that a tidal wave of deaths threatens the financial solvency of insurance carriers.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/3/22
The rise in mortalities is evident in reports showing that the death rate in America is the highest since the 1790s and that the lifespan of the average American has dropped almost by 2 years. Now the life insurance industry is warning that a tidal wave of deaths threatens the financial solvency of insurance carriers.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/3/22
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.