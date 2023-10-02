Pets in Love





Oct 2, 2023





Desperately lying on the highway, She waited for her owner to come back and save her

Credit to: dallasdogrrr

Follow and support them at: Ig/dallasdogrrr

Poor dog in an emergency on the highway. We do not know if she has been hit by a car or dumped however she trapped on a very busy highway! The rescue team found she had a collar on and showed no signs of starvation. So maybe she lost her owner or fell from a transport truck somewhere!





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0hlmZS9j5Q