U.S. Police Officer Fired for speaking out against Police State

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
6.27K subscribers
Officer Greg Anderson fired for speaking out against Police State.
Please phone port of Seattle police department to file your dispute (206) 787-3490
He has a Go fund Me account please donate to Greg to help with his legal costs:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-officer-anderson?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
The video that got him sacked:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVkvmpr0eP8