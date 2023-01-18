PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR RIMA E. LAIBOW MD RALPH FUCETOLA AND GUEST JUDGE ANDREW P. NAPOLITANO - 18TH JAN 2023

Judge Andrew P. Napolitano is a graduate of Princeton University and the University of Notre Dame Law School. He is the youngest life-tenured Superior Court judge in the history of the State of New Jersey. He sat on the bench from 1987 to 1995, when he presided over more than 150 jury trials and thousands of motions, sentencings, and hearings.

Judge Napolitano taught constitutional law and jurisprudence at Delaware Law School for one and half years and at Seton Hall Law School for 11 years, and at Brooklyn Law School for four years. He was often chosen by the students as their most outstanding professor.

As Fox News’ Senior Judicial Analyst from 1997 to 2021, Judge Napolitano gave 14,500 broadcasts nationwide on the Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. He is nationally known for watching and reporting on the government as it takes liberty and property.

His weekly newspaper column is seen by millions every week. The Judge is a nationally-recognized expert on the U.S. Constitution and a champion of personal freedom.

