【Ukraine Rescue】We’re the NFSC People Taking Down the CCP Because the CCP Is the Root Cause of All the Global Disasters and Humanitarian Crisis, So Taking Down the CCP Is the Only Way To Save Humanity

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【Ukraine Rescue】 03/16/2022 Nicole was interviewed by an independent French reporter and explained to him that we’re the NFSC people taking down the Chinese Communist Party because the Chinese Communist Party is the root cause of all the global disasters and humanitarian crisis, so taking down the Chinese Communist Party is the only way to save humanity