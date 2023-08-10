THIS Is the Place to Go Abroad for Food Security in Our Retire Early Lifestyle!

Where to Go Abroad for Food Security in Our Retire Early Lifestyle!
00:00 Intro
02:18 Food Security Battle between these two countries
03:15 Ecuador and Food Security and Sovereignty (background for this video)
06:17 This president says "Grow More Food" !
10:21 Worldcoin Nefarious schemes entrap poor folks
