First came the MERCK INJECTIONS with PEANUT OIL then came the PEANUT Allergies and DEATHS

MERCK is now still in buSINess and now promoting what I believe is a LIVE BIO WEAPON

that may be deploying the LIVE diseases that it is marketing as protection against these diseases.



Secondly, The globalist has brain washed that people should no consume meat because of how meat

is farmed, instead of fixing the inhuman way that meat is produced the globalists brain wash the weak minded

into believing that we were meant to consume grains and later crickets.



I predict that all the BOVINE and GELATIN aka Beef and Pork products included within the bio weapons that

humans will be unable to consume Beef and or Pork in the next generation.

And that the Globalists funded / owned news will make up some story that it was some

bug or mosquitoes that caused the issue.



This is a preview of the following video by Dr. Jane Ruby



MEASLES VACCINE: BIOWEAPON OF LIVE DISEASE AND GENE MODIFICATION

https://rumble.com/v6poder-measles-vaccine-bioweapon-of-live-disease-and-gene-modification.html





At 30 minutes she states that MERCK in 1964 produced an Adjuvant 65

that contained 65% peanut oil plus Arlasel A, Aluminum stearate.

Beginning in the 1970s, INJECTING peanut oil became common in vaccines.

H/T: @sasha_latypova







