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Atheism Is Madness: I found Mystery Babylon... Nimrod.. [31.03.2022]
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241 views • April 01, 2022
Nimrod, also spelled Nemrod, legendary biblical figure of the book of Genesis. Nimrod is described in Genesis 10:8–12 as “the first on earth to be a mighty man. He was a mighty hunter before the Lord.” The only other references to Nimrod in the Bible are Micah 5:6, where Assyria is called the land of Nimrod, and I Chronicles 1:10, which reiterates his might. The beginning of his kingdom is said in the Genesis passage to be Babel, Erech, and Akkad in the land of Shinar. Nimrod is said to have then built Nineveh, Calah (modern Nimrud), Rehoboth-Ir, and Resen.
There is some consensus among biblical scholars that the mention of Nimrod in Genesis is a reference not to an individual but to an ancient people in Mesopotamia. The description of Nimrod as a “mighty hunter before the Lord” is an intrusion in this context, but probably, like the historical notices, derived from some old Babylonian saga. However, no equivalent of the name has yet been found in the Babylonian or other cuneiform records. In character there is a certain resemblance between Nimrod and the Mesopotamian epic hero Gilgamesh.
https://www.britannica.com/biography/Nimrod
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nimrod
279 views Mar 31, 2022
Atheism Is Madness
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There is some consensus among biblical scholars that the mention of Nimrod in Genesis is a reference not to an individual but to an ancient people in Mesopotamia. The description of Nimrod as a “mighty hunter before the Lord” is an intrusion in this context, but probably, like the historical notices, derived from some old Babylonian saga. However, no equivalent of the name has yet been found in the Babylonian or other cuneiform records. In character there is a certain resemblance between Nimrod and the Mesopotamian epic hero Gilgamesh.
https://www.britannica.com/biography/Nimrod
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nimrod
279 views Mar 31, 2022
Atheism Is Madness
1.89K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Qp9EciEttXQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCpnaMKfRxp1T4ri6p1X11w
Chuck Middleton new channel
https://youtu.be/wElTkX4S_F4
Subscribe if you want censored truth...
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