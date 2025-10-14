‘Happy Birthday My Charlie’: ‘To live free is the greatest gift, but to die free is the greatest VICTORY’ - Erika Kirk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘To live free is the greatest gift, but to die free is the greatest VICTORY’
‘Happy birthday my Charlie’
Erika Kirk gives her husband a heartbreaking farewell wish
Given Medal of Freedom on his birthday.
Adding, not uploading: Trump officially proclaims October 14 ‘National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk’
Shares stories of late nights talking with Charlie.