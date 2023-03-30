What is happening in the financial system? Prof. Richard Werner and Catherine Austin Fitts

Prof. Richard Werner, explains the consequences of allowing the banks to go bust in the United States and abroad. He provides a historical account of how bank failures have had significant adverse impacts on the economy. Additionally, he discusses the importance of small, community banks to ensure individual and national sovereignty.
Read Prof. Werner's article "Why a Sovereign State Bank Is Good for Tennessee" at the Solari Report:
https://home.solari.com/why-a-sovereign-state-bank-is-good-for-tennessee/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.