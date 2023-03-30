What is happening in the financial system? Prof. Richard Werner and Catherine Austin Fitts

Prof. Richard Werner, explains the consequences of allowing the banks to go bust in the United States and abroad. He provides a historical account of how bank failures have had significant adverse impacts on the economy. Additionally, he discusses the importance of small, community banks to ensure individual and national sovereignty.

Read Prof. Werner's article "Why a Sovereign State Bank Is Good for Tennessee" at the Solari Report:

https://home.solari.com/why-a-sovereign-state-bank-is-good-for-tennessee/

