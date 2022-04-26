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SpaceX all-private mission splashes down after week-long delays
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35 views • April 26, 2022
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Three businessmen, accompanied by a former NASA astronaut, successfully land off the coast of Florida aboard a SpaceX spacecraft, after spending more than two weeks on the International Space Station.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12gibf-spacex-all-private-mission-splashes-down-after-week-long-delays.html
Three businessmen, accompanied by a former NASA astronaut, successfully land off the coast of Florida aboard a SpaceX spacecraft, after spending more than two weeks on the International Space Station.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12gibf-spacex-all-private-mission-splashes-down-after-week-long-delays.html
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