The Animated Gospel Of Mark: Chapter 7

In this chapter of the Gospel of Mark, some religious leaders come looking for trouble, but they get more than they bargained for, when Jesus sets them (and everyone else, including his disciples) straight on what real 'cleanliness' is all about! From there Jesus tests the faith of a Syrian woman. Will she pass the test? And when Jesus commands a crowd not to publicize a healing, will they obey?
