Silent War Ep. 6327: Silver Shortage, Hyperinflation. Famine Alert, Truth Clampdown Coming

In this episode of The Silent War:
Trump: Reminder: 2000+ Food Distribution and Manufacturing facilities burnt down or blown up in the middle of the night and it will continue until you are starved. Prepare.
WHO Member Says Agency Needs To “Nullify The Conspiracies” About Covid Vaccines.
Silver Is Significantly Underpriced Given The Looming Supply Shortage.
PREPARE NOW! NemosNewsNetwork.com/Gold > Talk to ITMtrading!
A.I. Could Rewrite the Bible and Correct Religion, Says Professor and WEF Member.
Amazon Locks Man Out Of Smart Home Devices Over False Racism Claims.
Pro-Russian Hacktivist Groups ‘KillNet, Anonymous Sudan, and REvil’ Announce to Destroy European Banking System in the “Next 48 Hours”: Report.
A Quiet Revolution Is Unfolding Against ‘Woke’ Corporate America – Here’s The Strategy Behind It.
“Nightmare Scenario”: US Government Has Been Secretly Stockpiling Dirt On Americans Via Data Brokers.
Federal Agencies Routinely Spy On Phone Calls, Texts, Emails Of American Citizens, Experts Say.
“They Expect To Imprison You”: GOP Lawmaker Warns Trump Supporters Against ‘DOJ Trap.’
