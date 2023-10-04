Create New Account
Nobel Peace Prize For Shot That Killed +100K American Children
Son of the Republic
The perpetrators of this mass murder remain free, pushing for round two — and awarding themselves the Nobel Prize in Medicine.

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman helped discover nucleoside base modifications.

That discovery enabled the development of mRNA vaccine technology, which has been used to kill millions.

The Nobel Prize is being used as a propaganda tool to support the “safe and effective” narrative.


Reese Reports | 4 October 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=651d6e0956f291eef793dd84

