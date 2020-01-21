Google Critic who Testified Big Tech Melting 2.5 Million Votes to Hillary Wife has DIED!!

A high profile critic of Google, who accused the search engine of meddling in the 2016 election, has now suggested his wife's fatal car crash was not an accident.

Robert Epstein, 66, said in July the internet giant's methods 'gave' millions of votes to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

In December he announced that his wife, Misti Dawn Vaughn, 29, died after her truck spun out of control along a road in California and into the path of a tractor-trailer.

On Sunday he tweeted: 'Last year, after I briefed a group of state AGs about #Google's power to rig elections, one of them said, "I think you're going to die in an accident in a few months." A few months later, my beautiful wife #Misti died a violent death. Makes you wonder.'

Epstein had earlier tweeted on January 4: 'BTW, although losing Misti is devastating for me - there will never be another Misti in my life, after all - I AM STILL NOT SUICIDAL. Hear that, #Google? Hear that, #Hillary?'



He had earlier dismissed the idea that '#Google or #Hillary had anything to do with Misti's death', but seems to have changed his mind in recent days.



Epstein, a psychology professor at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, concluded that Google's search methods 'gave' millions of votes to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.