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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Oct. 4. BONUS: Post-Show Wrap with Scott.
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10 views • October 07, 2021
Additional Facts, details, court cites, and comments with Scott Bennett, PhD, to wrap up this powerful program.
If you can't watch a whole show, this 11 minutes is essential.
Note: This is the first of hopefully many post-show wraps to come. Hope this helps y'all.
If you can't watch a whole show, this 11 minutes is essential.
Note: This is the first of hopefully many post-show wraps to come. Hope this helps y'all.
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