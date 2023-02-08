Has OfCom in the UK Popped Mark Steyn's Balloon?

(Feb 6, 2023) Mark Steyn quits GB News after they attempted to force him to pay OfCom fines which networks in the UK receive when they don't spread government approved propaganda and lies for the regime.
The Mark Steyn Show in full: https://www.steynonline.com/13231/has-ofcom-popped-steyn-balloon
Steyn Online: https://www.steynonline.com/
