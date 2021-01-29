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White Survival: Investment: Max Keiser's predictions for Bitcoin, Gold & Silver in 2021 onwards
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198 views • January 29, 2021
Alex Linder is a big fan of Max Keiser, and in this video, we take a look at Max's latest predictions about Bitcoin. I have been mentioning the rise of Gold in recent years on my website. However Max has been responsible for the most accurate Bitcoin prediction in the last year. He is a long time supporter and advocate of Bitcoin. In this video I discuss the primary economic driver behind the rise of Gold, Bitcoin and Silver. This could be a good opportunity for Whites, thanks to the utter insanity of these COVID lockdowns. These might propel Gold and Bitcoin to unbelievable levels.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
You can support my work by donating via my website: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
You can support my work by donating via my website: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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