TruNews - 5/6/2021*

May 6, 2021Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall looks at the controversy surrounding Bill Gates and his announced divorce. Did a Chinese flight attendant-translator cause the split?Next, a one-two punch in deaths from the COVID virus and its vaccines are killing the elderly and babies. The double-dosed are dying from the shots as well, even as the media and governments promise normalcy with vaccine submission.Finally, a new conflict emerges as UK and French navy vessels face-off near the Isle of Jersey over fishing rights.Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/06/21)🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY. 🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥*mirror