Trudeau vs Pres. Putin – Harris Laughter – Will Not Fight

Trudeau announces Canada ban on Russian oil importsCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces a ban on Russian oil imports, saying oil revenues have helped to prop up Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian oligarchs.“Today, we are announcing a ban on all imports of crude oil from Russia, an industry that has benefited President Putin and his oligarchs greatly,” Trudeau tells a news conference.“And while Canada has imported very little amounts in recent years, this measure sends a powerful message,” he adds.‘From father to father’: Ukrainian refugee implores PM Trudeau for helpAfter a harrowing journey fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, a father who was recently deported from Canada is now on his way to Germany with his family.Mina Makar spoke to CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday, from aboard a train en route to Berlin.On Sunday, he shared with CTV News Channel his family’s story of fleeing Russia’s now weeklong war in Ukraine with his wife and their three children.Harris Awkwardly Laughs for 15 Seconds Straight When Asked About Ukrainian RefugeesVice President Kamala Harris continued her trend of awkwardly laughing after being asked a question during a trip to Poland meant to show the United States’ commitment to its European allies amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.On Thursday, a reporter asked Harris about concerns the refugee system is “essentially not set up” for the flood of refugees and “will collapse.”“It’s an improvised system that can work for maybe two weeks but not indefinitely,” the reporter added before asking, “And I’m wondering what the United States is going to do more specifically to set up a permanent infrastructure and relatedly, is the United States willing to make a specific allocation for Ukrainian refugees?”Justin Trudeau Begins Agenda To FLOOD RURAL CANADA With 3rd World ImmigrantsVernon, British Columbia is one of 11 communities in Canada participating in the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP) program. The program was designed to spread the benefits of economic immigration to communities outside of the larger metropolitan areas of the country.Rumour has it that within a decade from now, Anglophone Canadians in Vernon B.C. will transition to a minority community. This rumour–unconfirmed by Cultural Action Party of Canada, states that Vernon B.C. will trans-sition from 40,000 residents in 2019 to 130,000 residents by 2029.Let us undertsand exactly how a Liberal-Globalist program like this plays out in society over time. The initial incarnation targets 11 Canadian communities. Then the program is rolled out to more and more small towns and cities in Canada. For example, 35 communities for the year 2021, 65 towns targeted towns in 2023, and up,up, up from here.Nearly 60 percent of Dems Says They Would Not Fight if America was InvadedAccording to a Quinnipiac University Poll released, 68% percent of Republicans said they would stay and fight if the U.S. was invaded compared to just 40% of democrats who were asked the same question.52 percent: the number of Democrats that said they would flee the country is the U.S. was invaded. Only 25 percent of Republicans surveyed had the same response.