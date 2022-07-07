Luciferian Music Industry Moves To Purge Christian Artists From The Airwaves

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Stew Peters Show.
Spotify allows for Rape -Culture to carry on throughout degenerate rap music, but will ban ANY Christian who sings about God’s word!
Bryson Gray joins the show to discuss his journey being censored & battling the SATANIC BigTech by preaching the Good word of Christ through his music.
Watch this new episode NOW at StewPeters.com!
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