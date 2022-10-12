Getting from Here to Liberty

Going from the largest government in history - to a true “land of the free” isn’t going to be easy. And it definitely won’t happen overnight. But we’ve got the tools - thanks to the founders and old revolutionaries. The essential principles underlying our philosophy and strategy.
Path to Liberty: Oct 12, 2022
