Amendment About the Full Investigation Into COVID Passes the Senate

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05/26/2021 Senator Marshall said on the Senate about the amendment calling for transparency and full investigation into Covid-19 origins including with US allies and partners around the world. He also said that the Chinese must show us the data and be transparent with the world. And if they don’t, we will fight to get to the bottom of this pandemic.