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Homeless Jose for President
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9 views • May 06, 2020
This video was written and performed by my late husband who was called "home" on March 7th, before all the crazy 'so-called pandemic' heated up. He used comedy in an attempt to wake people up about what was wrong with our Nation at that time. It was done in late 2007 before the 2008 election campaign began. He gave up a movie career to serve the Lord, and this was part of our work. I am uploading to preserve a copy online in case uTube decides to censor it. Hope y'all enjoy it We had fun doing it!
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