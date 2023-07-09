Zaporozhye sector at 1110 [Local] - Reported by Archangel Spetznaz

🇷🇺⚔️🇺🇦 Zaporozhye sector at 11:10 [Local] - Reported by Archangel Spetznaz

➡️On the Kamenskoye sector: The enemy has once again initiated small-scale assault actions. Our guys from the 291st and 70th Motorized Rifle Battalions are holding the defense. At the moment, it can be said that the main forces of the enemy are engaged here.

➡️In Stepovo: Two pickup trucks were detected actively delivering supplies to the positions. Both units were eliminated along with the personnel.

➡️In the Kamyshevakha and Orekhov sectors: Through reconnaissance efforts, the arrival of American journalists to the area was identified. They are there to film reports for their hosts on how the Ukrainian Armed Forces are "successfully" counterattacking, just before the NATO summit.

Cynthia, just a mention about local time in title. This was posted at about 7:00AM US time this morning. So I'm a little behind. ; ) Here's more:

Major losses for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in four sectors and the destruction of a nationalist warehouse in the Zadorozhno area: main points from the Russian Ministry of Defense briefing.

➡️On the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye sectors, the "Vostok" [V] group repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Rabotino, Novodanilovka, and Malaya Tokmachka through airstrikes, artillery fire, and MLRS strikes.

➡️In the Zaporozhye region and the Donetsk People's Republic, concentrations of personnel and equipment from the 65th, 72nd Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the 105th Territorial Defense Brigade were destroyed.

➡️Activities of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) were intercepted in the Rovnopol zone.

➡️The overall losses of the enemy on the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye sectors amounted to over 210 Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries, four tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, a self-propelled howitzer "Gvozdika," two D-20 howitzers, and one "Msta-B," as well as a self-propelled artillery system M109 "Paladin" produced in the USA.

➡️A US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station was destroyed in the Lukyanovskoye area.

➡️On the Krasno-Limansky sector, the "Center" group repelled attacks by units of the 21st, 63rd, and 66th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Torskoye, Novovodyane, and Nevskoye through strikes from operational-tactical and army aviation, artillery fire, and MLRS strikes.

➡️In the DPR and LPR, personnel and equipment from the 63rd, 67th Mechanized Brigades, 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the 15th National Guard Regiment of Ukraine were destroyed.

➡️Activities of two Ukrainian DRGs were intercepted in the Serebryansky Forestry area.

➡️In the Kupyansk sector, the "Western" group, through strikes from operational-tactical and army aviation, artillery fire, destroyed enemy personnel and equipment in the areas of Novomlynske, Kamianka, Olshana, Kyslovka, Timkovka, and Borshevaya. Up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, two vehicles, an SAU "Gvozdika," and a storage facility of ammunition belonging to the 127th Territorial Defense Brigade were destroyed in the Staritsa area of Kharkov region.

➡️On the Kherson direction, up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, eight vehicles, a self-propelled howitzer "Gvozdika," and an M777 artillery system produced in the USA were destroyed within 24 hours.

➡️86 artillery units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in firing positions, personnel, and military equipment in 109 areas were destroyed by operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces.

➡️A storage facility of ammunition belonging to the 228th Logistics Battalion of the 9th Army Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed in the Zadorozhne area.

➡️Ten Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed in the DPR and LPR by air defense systems within 24 hours.



