The Proving of a Warrior

There is always a purpose to the trials we endure. They are not pleasant, life is no bed of roses but, there is purpose in the trying of our faith, our emotional and physical struggles are designed to produce the fruit of the Ruach in our lives. Yahusha suffered unimaginable for our redemption to His Kingdom, to free us from the penalty of eternal separation from Him We will suffer to take on His nature of purity and holiness to become righteous, not by works but, by faith. But, how do we work out our salvation with fear and trembling? Together let's examine what we can glean to help us from the scriptures. The Wisdom of Solomon Chapter 1 is covered in this video

If you would like to support my ministry efforts: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez

Need Fellowship? Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup

Want to learn more about Ancient Hebrew Pictographs? Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...

HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: / heartofthetribe

To reach Chelle: [email protected]

Links for purchasing Aleph Tav Resources: Aleph Tav Body Coherent Retore Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/i...

Alef Tav Body System Book https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/U...

ATB Home Laser Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/T...

Basics of Muscle Testing https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/W...

DNA Scan and Restore Package https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/h...

Quantum Energy Minerals Fulvic Blend https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/r...

Healing Made Simple with Aleph Tav Body – book ebook and lots of great free training links available here. https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/j...





Heart of the Tribe