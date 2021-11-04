THOUSANDS OF AVIATION PROFESSIONALS JOIN HUB FOR PILOTS AND PASSENGERS AGAINST MANDATORY VACCINES!!!

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pressfortruth
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Free To Fly is a group of more than 2,500 aviation professionals along with over 20,000 passengers who’s goal is: “To unite people through one of the most cherished freedoms of modern civilization – the freedom to travel great distances safely, quickly, and in comfort.”
In 2021 the Covid-19(84) nightmare took a turn for the worst when vaccines became mandatory for travel in Canada leaving many to feel like prisoners in their own country. Many pilots are now loosing their jobs because they refuse to be coerced into getting the experimental mRNA shot. Free2Fly was created by former pilots who’s lives have been changed forever due to Covid-19(84).
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with the founders of Free2Fly Matt Sattler and Greg Hill about the organization they’ve created, who’s involved, what their aspirations are and most importantly what you as an individual can do to help gain back your right to travel unmolested by the government.
To learn more visit:
free2fly.info
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