Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 2, 2025 – Wave of TERROR ATTACKS hit U.S. cities – deep state CHAOS operation?

- Terrorist Attacks and Initial News Segment (0:10)

- Introduction to New Music Videos (1:04)

- Special Report on AI and Decentralization (2:00)

- Analysis of Terrorist Attacks and CIA Involvement (4:11)

- Interview with Former CIA Officer Sarah Adams (9:00)

- Psychological Impact and Preparedness (22:23)

- Transition to Positive Topics and AI Technology (28:33)

- Music Video: Where the Money Go, Joe (39:48)

- Special Report on Decentralized AI and Human Empowerment (1:08:42)

- Final Thoughts and Future Plans (1:23:24)

- Music Video "Where the Money Go" (1:23:42)

- Discussion on the Song's Creation (1:28:57)

- AI as a Creative Tool (1:33:01)

- AI's Impact on Education and Creativity (1:38:30)

- Addressing AI Skepticism and Misconceptions (1:41:41)

- The Role of AI in Society (1:47:39)

- Brighton Universe and AI-Generated Content (1:47:56)

- Nutritional Products and Health Ranger Store (2:01:25)

- Final Thoughts on AI and Positive Change (2:08:38)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





