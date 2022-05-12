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Shocking Covid Shot 'Shedding' Effects: Acupuncturist Treating Vaxxed Starts Passing Parasites
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501 views • May 12, 2022
The vaccinated are NOT the only ones who should fear for their well being. Ananda joins The Stew Peters Show to discuss her life-altering story behind the side effects she dealt with during her practice of curing vaccinated patients of blood-clots via medical cupping.
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
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