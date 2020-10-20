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LIVE EMF READINGS_WARNING!! YOU MIGHT WAKE UP!?!!
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406 views • October 20, 2020
The first part of this video explains alot about frequencies and how they work. but dont let this guy fool you! although he speaks alot of detail he acts as if its a joke. The last five minutes of the video is more detailed information and visual testing on various devices. !!EVERY TEST DONE IS ON A DANGERIOUS SCALE OF EMF RADIATION ONE WAY OR THE OTHER!!
More and More People are waking up to 5G and its health hazards. take a stand in you Town or City now if you can. You have a voice and its time to use it. Hope you all stay safe and aware. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!
If you want some great information on several of these types of topics you can check out my website @ https://www.thesimplextruth.com/
you can join my discord server, where we hold weekly podcast and have tons of info as well! https://discord.gg/7EUbyaf
find me on Dlive: https://dlive.tv/TheRealVESSEL
find me on PooTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQDKhsekfA-EZ0KxOmBsS2g?view_as=subscriber
find me on periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/TheRealVESSEL/follow
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ALL FOOTAGE, ECT. ---
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More and More People are waking up to 5G and its health hazards. take a stand in you Town or City now if you can. You have a voice and its time to use it. Hope you all stay safe and aware. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!
If you want some great information on several of these types of topics you can check out my website @ https://www.thesimplextruth.com/
you can join my discord server, where we hold weekly podcast and have tons of info as well! https://discord.gg/7EUbyaf
find me on Dlive: https://dlive.tv/TheRealVESSEL
find me on PooTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQDKhsekfA-EZ0KxOmBsS2g?view_as=subscriber
find me on periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/TheRealVESSEL/follow
FAIR USE COPYRIGHT NOTICE
The Copyright Laws of the United States recognizes a “fair use” of copyrighted content. Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act states:
“Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work, including such use by reproduction in copies or phone records or by any other means specified by that section, for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use), scholarship, or research, is not an infringement of copyright.”
This video and our youtube channel in general may contain certain copyrighted works that were not specifically authorized to be used by the copyright holder(s), but which we believe in good faith are protected by federal law and the fair use doctrine for one or more of the reasons noted above.
ALL FOOTAGE, ECT. ---
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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