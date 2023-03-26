AUTISM: THE TIRELESS FIGHT, WITH JENNY MCCARTHY WAHLBERG AND DR. JERRY KARTZINEL

Celebrity Warrior Mom, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Autism Treatment Specialist of more than 25 years, Dr. Jerry Kartzinel join Del to discuss their tireless fight to bring meaningful autism awareness and treatment, having tackled even the toughest topics around the issue including the vaccine-autism connection, and to announce a new community they are building for adults with autism and other special needs.





