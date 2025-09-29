UFO Reports Take Center Stage in Congressional Hearings Amid Public Outcry - Eric Burlison





There have been several intense U.S. congressional hearings on the topic of UFOs and UAPs, and despite hours of testimony and questions, the debate about potentially otherworldly aircraft rages on. Thankfully, people like Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) are doing what they can to clear up the questions and offer clarity. Eric is on the House Oversight Committee, and he has assisted in the congressional hearings regarding this mystifying topic. He discusses the testimonies of eye-witness accounts on UFO sightings, and how Congress is opening the floor for people to share about their firsthand experience making contact with or interacting with these UFOs in some capacity. The American public is demanding another UFO hearing - and soon. Eric says congress is always looking for more witnesses.









TAKEAWAYS





Not every UFO witness is willing to give their testimony on national television, but many are choosing to share in great detail





Many people, including pilots and members of the military are reporting seeing ‘tic-tac’ or triangular-shaped objects in the sky





Constituents in Eric’s district, the topic of UFOs is one topic they are passionate about





Eric has also done considerable work declassifying the files on JFK, RFK, and Martin Luther King Jr.









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: Text TOUR to 55444

Federal Reserve Financing the Nephilim Agenda: https://bit.ly/4nihKVq

New JFK Documents: https://bit.ly/4gOy91W

U.S. Congress Discusses UAPs: https://bit.ly/4muLNbL

David Grusch on UFO Hearing: https://bit.ly/42dmXpw

“Tic Tac” UFO Sighting by Navy Pilots: https://bit.ly/42bYbpI

Navy Pilots See Unsettling UFO: https://bit.ly/42bYbpI

Whistleblower Sees Disc-Shaped Object: https://bit.ly/4nr7fzI

Jake Barber & James Fowler Reveal UAPs: https://bit.ly/42bYtwO

U.S. Representatives Question Handling of UFO Reports: https://bit.ly/4pGqvKV

NUFORC UFO Sighting 117717: https://bit.ly/4pvVyZM





🔗 CONNECT WITH REP. ERIC BURLISON

Website: https://burlison.house.gov/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Ibiahj

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/repericburlison/

X: https://x.com/RepEricBurlison

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RepEricBurlison

Podcast: https://bit.ly/47xFnEN





