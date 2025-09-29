UFO Reports Take Center Stage in Congressional Hearings Amid Public Outcry - Eric Burlison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There have been several intense U.S. congressional hearings on the topic of UFOs and UAPs, and despite hours of testimony and questions, the debate about potentially otherworldly aircraft rages on. Thankfully, people like Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) are doing what they can to clear up the questions and offer clarity. Eric is on the House Oversight Committee, and he has assisted in the congressional hearings regarding this mystifying topic. He discusses the testimonies of eye-witness accounts on UFO sightings, and how Congress is opening the floor for people to share about their firsthand experience making contact with or interacting with these UFOs in some capacity. The American public is demanding another UFO hearing - and soon. Eric says congress is always looking for more witnesses.
TAKEAWAYS
Not every UFO witness is willing to give their testimony on national television, but many are choosing to share in great detail
Many people, including pilots and members of the military are reporting seeing ‘tic-tac’ or triangular-shaped objects in the sky
Constituents in Eric’s district, the topic of UFOs is one topic they are passionate about
Eric has also done considerable work declassifying the files on JFK, RFK, and Martin Luther King Jr.
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Pop Culture Purge Tour: Text TOUR to 55444
Federal Reserve Financing the Nephilim Agenda: https://bit.ly/4nihKVq
New JFK Documents: https://bit.ly/4gOy91W
U.S. Congress Discusses UAPs: https://bit.ly/4muLNbL
David Grusch on UFO Hearing: https://bit.ly/42dmXpw
“Tic Tac” UFO Sighting by Navy Pilots: https://bit.ly/42bYbpI
Navy Pilots See Unsettling UFO: https://bit.ly/42bYbpI
Whistleblower Sees Disc-Shaped Object: https://bit.ly/4nr7fzI
Jake Barber & James Fowler Reveal UAPs: https://bit.ly/42bYtwO
U.S. Representatives Question Handling of UFO Reports: https://bit.ly/4pGqvKV
NUFORC UFO Sighting 117717: https://bit.ly/4pvVyZM
🔗 CONNECT WITH REP. ERIC BURLISON
Website: https://burlison.house.gov/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Ibiahj
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/repericburlison/
X: https://x.com/RepEricBurlison
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RepEricBurlison
Podcast: https://bit.ly/47xFnEN
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/
MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #ericburlison #portal #magic #light #space #futuristic #surreal #endtimes #popefrancis #openportal #multiverse #travel #wanderlust #explore #adventure #art #halflife #mystic #cern #ufo #alien #uap #videogames #gaming #cosplay #vatican #ritual #secretdimensions #evilspirits #mysteries #ufo