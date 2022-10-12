Charles Colson: Doing the Right Thing video series- condensed

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Although inspired in part by the 2008 financial collapse, revealing a shocking lack of ethics in the west, this series is even more relevant today-late 2022 than when originally filmed.Indeed it was prophetic of worse things to come.
In our discarding of the notion of absolute and knowable TRUTH, dangerous IDEAS, now dominate the thinking of those in control.
This has led to unprecedented levels of misery and death globally.