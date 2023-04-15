Iodine DEEP DIVE: anti-FIBROCYSTIC Breast Disease, anti-CANCER, anti-EMF, anti-Radiation Therapy. Dr. Edward Group

Reactivate your body's self-healing mechanism with Iodine. Fibrocystic breast disease linked to iodine deficiency.... Iodine is essential and transformational!
Many toxins are endocrine disruptors. [1 min] "Your thyroid gland is an endocrine gland. Your thyroid produces hormones and it needs iodine....What happens is that we are severely deficient in iodine... [4:30 min] Iodine is a very important trace mineral. It can cause major problems in the body if you are deficient...[US midwest goiter belt discussion]... Another discovery which happened in 1997 when Dr. Ghent reported that he saw benefits of iodine with fibrocystic breast disease....Any iodine deficiency is going to cause a cystic disease somewhere. I mean the iodine is uptaken in the body in every cell...The breasts take up a tremendous amount of iodine, the uterus, all the glandular systems. Not only that, iodine is needed by the immune system. [And] the white blood cells need iodine to fight infections....[8:00 min] The thyroid is controlled by your pituitary gland...Fluoride prevents iodine from being absorbed into the thyroid gland...[T3 and T4 discussion]" ~ Dr. Edward Group
Detoxadine Certified Organic Nascent Iodine Supplement: https://globalhealing.com/products/detoxadine
Dr. William R. Ghent 1977Article on Iodine and Fibrocystic Breast Disease: http://iodineresearch.com/files/ghent_eskin_1993_iodine_replacement_fibrocystic_disease2.pdf
MIRRORED FROM: Everything You Want to Know About Iodine, 2014, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDRd40VK5PY
"Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle."
