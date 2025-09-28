Ridgefield Hardware & Gift is Gone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Verse 1) Main Street's changed, the neon's bright A century of dreams, once in flight A small town charm, a welcoming smile Now another chain store, in its guile The paint's fresh, the sign's all lit A part of Ridgefield, but something's amiss, isn't it? (Chorus) Oh, Ridgefield Hardware, the keys you've cut For bolts and nails, for every nut A place where neighbors once would meet A small-town heart, a community's seat You've served the people, old and new We'll miss you, Ridgefield, we'll miss you (Verse 2) The owner says the store's found its end Against the corporate, relentless trend But the memories echo, the stories remain Of neighbors helping, in joy and in pain A simple screw, a friendly chat A priceless moment, that can't be snatched (Chorus) Oh, Ridgefield Hardware, the keys you've cut For bolts and nails, for every nut A place where dreams were once built A small-town story, forever told You've served the people, old and new We'll miss you, Ridgefield, we'll miss you