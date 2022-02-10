© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Militia Steps Up At The Border with Samuel Hall | MSOM Ep. 434
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
90 views • February 10, 2022
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan gives a breaking news update on the freedom convoy in Canada. In the main interview of the show Sean talks to the founder of Patriots For America Militia, Samuel Hall. Samuel talks about their missions at the border and beyond with battling human trafficking as well as endorsing political candidates. You may have never heard a militia leader speak so eloquently and spiritually until this interview.
https://PatriotsForAmericaMilitia.com
Save up to 66% off at https://MyPillow.com with AMP888
https://GrillBlazer.com Save 10 Percent with AMP888
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/3sIiGcw
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3tHkWkI
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com
https://PatriotsForAmericaMilitia.com
Save up to 66% off at https://MyPillow.com with AMP888
https://GrillBlazer.com Save 10 Percent with AMP888
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/3sIiGcw
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3tHkWkI
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.