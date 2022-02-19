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Hon. A. Brian Peckford - Restoring the Canadian Constitution Act & Taking Back Our Freedoms
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210 views • February 19, 2022
Former premier of Newfoundland, Brian Peckford, sits down with Wise Souls Committee to discuss how Canadians must move forward and take back our freedoms clearly laid out in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms
Canadian Constitution Act, 1982: https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/Const/page-12.html#h-39
Brian Peckford serves on the Board of Directors of Taking Back Our Freedoms: https://tbof.ca/
Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization. To support Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed please join today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Canadian Constitution Act, 1982: https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/Const/page-12.html#h-39
Brian Peckford serves on the Board of Directors of Taking Back Our Freedoms: https://tbof.ca/
Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization. To support Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed please join today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
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