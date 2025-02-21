Your $5,000 DOGE Dividend is in the Mail -- What Will You Buy?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump +Elon Musk are uncovering waste, fraud, and abuse with DOGE. Trump is teasing out the possibility of handing a DOGE dividend back to US citizens for 5k. What will you do with the money as the establishment whines and tries to propagandize against their graft disappearing. #DOGE #DOGEcheck #elon