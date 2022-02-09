Van Morrison | My Time After a While

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Lyrics:
While it's your time now, it's gonna be my time after a while
While it's your time now, it's gonna be my time after a while
People gonna catch up with your evil eye
Raining in the morning, raining in the evening too (Rain, rain, rain, rain, rain)
Whoa, it's raining in the morning, raining in the evening too
(Rain, rain, rain, rain, rain)
Raining in my heart because of the evil things you do
Oh, it's your time now, it's gonna be my time after a while
Your time now, it's gonna be my time after a while
Somebody gonna catch up with your evil eyes (alright)
You're as thorny as a lucky dip, plastic rain
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
You're just as thorny as a lucky dip, plastic rain
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
I can't believe how you got away with everything
Well, well, it's your time now, gonna be my time after a while
It's your time now, my time after a while
I'm gonna catch up with your evil eye
One of these days you're gonna get caught before too long
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
One of these days you're gonna get caught before too long
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Ninety-nine out of a hundred people just can't be wrong
While it's your time now, it's gonna be my time after a while
It's your time now, it's gonna be my time after a while, after a while
Just wanna see my darling children smile
Wintertime now but soon it's gonna be spring
It's wintertime now but soon it's gonna be spring
Yeah, the time I'm starting to stop, it's ring-a-ding-ding, ring-a-ding, ring-a-ding, ring-a-ding
It's your time now, gonna be my time after a while
It's your time now, gonna be my time after a while
I just wanna see my darling children smile
Mirrored - Van Morrison