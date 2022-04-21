Love and Higher Wisdom - shine forth golden - From Darkness into Light - Death to Immortality

Religion, government, society and the state will fall into disarray while community, family, friends and truth will become one and all. Conflict will not become the avenue of transformation. Aggression and control is unable to operate without the support of the holders of the keys and the codes. The Indigos have the keys and the Teacher of Light bring the world the code of the transmutation for the Galactic Uprising.



Each being in the Family of Light is in a position, place and hold galactic energy that is interconnected through the grid work or earth. As Teachers of your cause it is agreed to be synchronously manifested by the astrological timings. No leader is to come forth for from the bottom of the flock and within the unified mind of the whole each one knows the way and moves with the graceful balanced pattern.



You are the ones who speak in code and know the programs of the financial systems to the ones who sing in concerts and play instruments that raise vibrations. Each and all of you who work and play and know their lives are flowing know that everything you do has a meaningful connection. There is a rhythm of your spirit is a melodic progression through humanity.



The instructions given are as follows; Know the plan of the Earth, Sun and the Galaxy follows the understanding of source. Know that the flow of source is always of abundance, light and oneness. Know you are to be more manifest as creation. Know you are walking upon the beliefs you are feeling. Know this time has come for economic, cultural, ecological and planetary revolution. When you know the code is complete then work to harmonize the keys. Design your life in tune with higher intelligence of the divine plan.



Humanity rests on earth in physical and non-physical dimensions. The Family of Light are those souls who are born to be wayshowers and healers of the mind. The mind will respond to love from the galactic heart and awaken. The shell surrounding the world will break open. Earth will receive cosmic rays and shine forth golden. The age of light is born for all who have found inner love and higher wisdom.