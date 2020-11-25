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Sodom & Gomorrah 2020 Documentary - Timo Shely (4K Ultra HD)
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36 views • November 25, 2020
Content by Timo Shely - Prepare the way of the Lord
>> First premiered on YouTube 19April2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7_92sjUcOI
<<
If the judgement on Sodom & Gomorrah with fire and brimstone is real the whole Bible is! Do you want to escape the coming judgement, do you desire Eternal life?
"Jesus answered, “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God. 6 That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit." - John 3:3-5
"And Peter said to them, “Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. - Acts 2:38.
If you desire to be born again you can contact me on my facebook.
If you wish to support me and future projects that I want to make for FREE you can
https://paypal.me/timoshely?locale.x=..
.
Please check out amazing DISCOVER MEDIA channel here of more footage from ancient biblical sites!
https://www.youtube.com/user/amarkj
God Bless you
Timo Shely Prepare the way of the Lord
>> First premiered on YouTube 19April2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7_92sjUcOI
<<
If the judgement on Sodom & Gomorrah with fire and brimstone is real the whole Bible is! Do you want to escape the coming judgement, do you desire Eternal life?
"Jesus answered, “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God. 6 That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit." - John 3:3-5
"And Peter said to them, “Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. - Acts 2:38.
If you desire to be born again you can contact me on my facebook.
If you wish to support me and future projects that I want to make for FREE you can
https://paypal.me/timoshely?locale.x=..
.
Please check out amazing DISCOVER MEDIA channel here of more footage from ancient biblical sites!
https://www.youtube.com/user/amarkj
God Bless you
Timo Shely Prepare the way of the Lord
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