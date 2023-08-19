Todd Coconato Radio Show I special guest Evangelist Stan Lovins II

Join Pastor Todd as he welcomes Evangelist Stan Lovins II! Stan is a Revival Evangelist with a burning passion to see God’s Healing Power and Salvation to Rise Up in the heart and soul of today’s people with the Love of Jesus Christ “Bringing Healing To The Hurting!”. He is the Founder and President of Stan Lovins II Ministries, Sandlot Ministries and Victory Fire Events.

