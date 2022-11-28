China COVID Numbers Hit Record, Economic Outlook Darkens

https://gnews.org/articles/535774
Summary：11/26/2022 Since the CCP announced 20 measures to optimize epidemic prevention on November 11th, the local pandemic has become more and more serious, and by the 23th, the number of new cases exceeded the 30,000 mark in a single day, with prevention and control rapidly escalating in many places, while the economy has also been hit hard.
