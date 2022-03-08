FULL SHOW: Caught! Cable News Networks Paid To Promote Then Cover-Up Deadly COVID

We knew there were massive paid propaganda campaigns to push the covid vaccines and cover up the deadly side effects, but it was even worse than we thought, with money making its way through the internet and almost every cable news channel. The CDC director admits that they weren’t sure the vaccines would even work, and the mandates were based on hope. Meanwhile, more people are dying from the vaccines as the information is being covered up. The War In Ukraine rages on, as Russia has made it’s demands to stop the invasion, it is once again on Zelensky to either stop the fighting, or keep it going to protect NATO. Jen Psaki continues to set the standard for lying when it comes to Press Secretaries. Evelyn Rae joins to discuss the latest out of Australia and New Zealand.