Part 2 Understanding Genesis, Metrix, Blood Cloths Death from Vaxx and New World Order!

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God Showed Me With Out A Vision Man Will Perish.
Proverbs 29:18 | View whole chapter |
Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keeper the law, happy is he.
Jeremiah 33:10 | View whole chapter |
Thus saith the LORD; Again there shall be heard in this place, which ye say shall be desolate without man and without beast, even in the cities of Judah, and in the streets of Jerusalem, that are desolate, without man, and without inhabitant, and without beast,
I am a child of GOD I Love Jesus and all of you. I do believe we are in the last days and if we keep Jesus first we will be safe and Jesus will show us the way. There is scriptures in Genesis that GOD is revealing. They changed our bible in places and the catholic church that called us Christians is the same church we are in spiritual battle with today. Let that sink in. What is going on is truly a Spiritual fight for all our souls. Satan is the god of this world and we are not of this world once you get born again into Jesus. If you have fallen in your walk with Christ Jesus then get up, repent and ask Jesus what you need to do to fulfill, your calling and lets unite in prayers to fight this good fight of faith in Jesus Name.
Please quit tearing down our brothers and sisters and start doing your part in this battle of Good and evil. We all will stand before the throne of GOD! Choose this day whom you will serve this is the message God gave me today.
The Two Scriptures in Genesis 1:26-27 & Genesis 2:7-10 Study and ask for the spirit of Truth to reveal.
National Liberty Alliance to learn our Constitution \www.nationallibertyalliance.org
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WHAT MUST I DO TO BE SAVED? Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house. And they spake unto him the word of the Lord, and to all that were in his house. Acts 16:30-32 All have sinned, and come short of the glory of God; Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus: Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God; (Rom 3:23-25) For as by one man's disobedience [Adam] many were made sinners, so by the obedience of one [Christ] shall many be made righteous. (Rom 5:19)
John 3:16 For God so Loved the world that He Gave His only begotten Son.
life.
16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
God Bless,
Sherri Lynn